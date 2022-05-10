Tokes (TKS) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

