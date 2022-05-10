Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems’ (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Tivic Health Systems had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVC opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

