Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. KB Home makes up 1.8% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

