Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Foot Locker accounts for about 1.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Foot Locker by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Argus cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

