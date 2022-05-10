Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Legacy Housing comprises about 2.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Legacy Housing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 57,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,643. The company has a market cap of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

