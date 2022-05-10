Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. AMC Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.