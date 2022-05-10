Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. AMC Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

