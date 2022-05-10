Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,000. Beazer Homes USA makes up 4.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

