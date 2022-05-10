Tiger King (TKING) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00521777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00097523 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.70 or 2.03560029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

