ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.81. ThredUp shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 6,786 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.20.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

