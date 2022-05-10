ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. ThredUp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

TDUP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.42. 1,305,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,224. The firm has a market cap of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

