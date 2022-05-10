Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.45 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 24,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

