Thorne HealthTech (THRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
THRN stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13.
In other news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
