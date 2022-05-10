TheStreet Lowers Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE MCY opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.42. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mercury General by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

