TheStreet Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

