TheStreet Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to C

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

