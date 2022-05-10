TheStreet Downgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to D+

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $683.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

