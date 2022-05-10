ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Down 14.2%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 145,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 174,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

