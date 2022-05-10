The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,980 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,980 ($24.41).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.00) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.63) to GBX 2,030 ($25.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.45) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.53), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($60,344.72). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.00), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($60,910.44).

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,456.50 ($17.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,755. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,010 ($24.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,652 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,694.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

