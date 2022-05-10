The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00013459 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $427.48 million and approximately $354,574.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00055158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

