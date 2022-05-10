The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

