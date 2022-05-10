The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.01

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.