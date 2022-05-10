The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.68

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.68 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.05 ($0.62), with a volume of 979702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.45 ($0.63).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.43).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.09. The stock has a market cap of £382.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
