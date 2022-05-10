The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.71 Per Share

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TRIG opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.99 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.73). The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.95.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

