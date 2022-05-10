The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Trimmed by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,092 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 4.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP owned 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $29,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last three months.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 1,466,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

