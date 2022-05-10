The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Lowered by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $52,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.63. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

