The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $868.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.