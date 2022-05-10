Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $150.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 915,704,556 coins and its circulating supply is 894,113,128 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

