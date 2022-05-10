Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.24

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.24 and last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 1408499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.