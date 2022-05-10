Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

