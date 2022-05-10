Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40 billion-$16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.97 billion.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,333,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

