Tether (USDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139.58 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $83.16 billion and $139.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.65 or 0.07424084 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,713,951,795 coins and its circulating supply is 83,167,194,183 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

