Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.69.

Shares of TSLA traded up $26.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $813.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $945.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

