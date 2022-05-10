Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $460,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Territorial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.