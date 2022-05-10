TerraKRW (KRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $147,499.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $147,499.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609234 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00107653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.39 or 1.99262363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.86 or 0.07343407 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,449,051,222 coins and its circulating supply is 36,448,322,114 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

