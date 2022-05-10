Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.03

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 179041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4647 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

