Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $3,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.