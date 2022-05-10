Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
