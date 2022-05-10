Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

NYSE:TRC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $454.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,615 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,771 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,649 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,546 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

