TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.18. 3,768,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,775. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after acquiring an additional 730,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TEGNA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

