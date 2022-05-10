Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.50

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 112749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

