Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 134,443 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134,443 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 865,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

