Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 121,475 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,475 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 316,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 314,426 shares valued at $27,868,173. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

