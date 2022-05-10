Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $38,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Prologis stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 546,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

