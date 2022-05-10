Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Cerner worth $47,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. 218,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

