Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.92 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. 126,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

