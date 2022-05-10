Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $34.17 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.62 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

