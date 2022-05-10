Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 84,303 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 176,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

