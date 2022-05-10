Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 115,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $57,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,108. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.58 and its 200-day moving average is $173.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

