Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 941,000 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.89% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

