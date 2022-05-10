Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,600,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $403,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $33,895,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at $186,090,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.