Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $403,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $33,895,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at $186,090,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

