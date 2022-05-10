Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,233 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,731,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $12.02 on Tuesday, reaching $437.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.61 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.79, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,427 shares of company stock worth $12,082,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

